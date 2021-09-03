The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will take on the Texas Longhorns at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Both squads were ranked in the top 20 of the final AP Top 25 rankings last season with Louisiana finishing at No. 15 after an impressive 10-1 season while Texas was ranked No. 19 after a 7-3 year. Now they'll begin the season with Texas ranked No. 21 in the preseason AP Top 25 while Louisiana is at No. 23 with Billy Napier back at the helm.

Texas covered in its last two games last season while the Ragin' Cajuns covered in three of their last four. For Saturday's action, the Longhorns are favored by eight points in the latest Texas vs. Louisiana odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the over-under is set at 58.

Texas vs. Louisiana spread: Texas -8

Texas vs. Louisiana over-under: 58 points

What to know about Texas

After a 7-3 record last year and a win in the Alamo Bowl, Texas is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season. Steve Sarkisian takes over as the new head coach for Tom Herman. The former USC and Washington head coach spent a couple of seasons in the NFL and a couple of seasons at Alabama to earn his way back into the head coaching ranks.

Now he'll inherit a Texas roster that welcomes back 15 starters from last season but he'll have to start fresh at quarterback with Sam Ehlinger moving on to play in the NFL. Sarkisian has named Hudson Card the starter but Casey Thompson will also play and the big question for the Longhorns is how quickly can the offense adapt to both a new playcaller and a new quarterback?

What to know about Louisiana

The Ragin' Cajuns ended up 10-1 last season and capped things off with a win over the UTSA Roadrunners in the First Responder Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. Quarterback Levi Lewis decided to stay for another year after throwing for 2,274 yards and 19 touchdowns with just seven interceptions as well as rushing for 335 yards and five more scores.

A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Texas was fifth best in the nation in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2020 season with 32. Louisiana displayed some offensive firepower of its own as it ranked 17th in the nation in overall offensive touchdowns, closing the season with 45 overall (top 13 percent in college football).

