Texas vs. Louisiana Tech live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch Texas vs. Louisiana Tech football game
Who's Playing
No. 10 Texas (home) vs. Louisiana Tech (away)
Last Season Records: Texas 10-4-0; Louisiana Tech 8-5-0;
What to Know
Texas and Louisiana Tech will face off at 8 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field to kick off their 2019 seasons. Texas ended up 10-4 last season and capped things off with a win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech was on the positive side of .500 (8-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas was 28th in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 131.4 on average. As for Louisiana Tech, they ranked fifth in the nation in sacks, closing the year with 45 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
Texas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 20-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field, Texas
- TV: Longhorn Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
Odds
The Longhorns are a big 19.5 point favorite against the Bulldogs.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 20.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: passing clouds, with a temperature of 97 degrees.
