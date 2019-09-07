Texas vs. LSU: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time

Who's Playing

No. 9 Texas (home) vs. No. 6 LSU (away)

Current Records: Texas 1-0-0; LSU 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Texas 10-4-0; LSU 10-3-0;

What to Know

Texas has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome LSU at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the teams both put up some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.

Texas took care of business in their home opener. They put the hurt on Louisiana Tech with a sharp 45-14 win. QB Sam Ehlinger did work as he passed for 276 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 389 more yards than your opponent like LSU did last Saturday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were fully in charge, breezing past Ga. Southern 55-3.

The Longhorns are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Two last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Longhorns threw only six interceptions last year, the 14th best among all teams in the nation. But the Tigers were even better: they threw only five interceptions last season, the seventh best among all teams in the nation. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field, Texas

Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $376.00

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Longhorns.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 4.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.