Texas vs. LSU odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from projection model on 52-31 run

The College Football Playoff race will be shaken Saturday night when the Texas Longhorns host the LSU Tigers in a clash of top-10 teams at 7:30 p.m. ET. LSU comes in ranked No. 6, Texas No. 10, and each has goals to take the next step after finishing seventh and eighth, respectively, last season. Both teams have their experienced QB back in the fold -- Sam Ehlinger threw for 3,292 yards and accounted for 41 TDs for Texas last season, Joe Burrow tallied 2,894 yards and 23 total TDs. The key will be which defense can handle the other better, and how much Texas' Memorial Stadium will be rocking in primetime. Against the spread, the Tigers are 6.5-point favorites in the most-recent Texas vs. LSU odds, with the over-under set at 57 points.

The model knows Burrow rocketed up the Heisman Trophy odds following his Week 1 performance against Georgia Southern. Burrow went 23-of-27 for 278 yards and five touchdowns despite playing just the first half of a 55-3 victory. He tossed only 16 touchdowns last season, but he's back, as are his top five targets from a year ago. This season, the offense has been transformed into a spread attack. Texas' defense, which has only three returning starters, may get overwhelmed with so many experienced targets to cover.

LSU has been successful covering the spread against the Big 12, going 4-0-1 in its last five games against the conference. The Tigers have covered six of seven games on the road against teams with a winning record. They get up for the big road challenges, and Saturday should be no exception.

Just because the Tigers are loaded and favored on Saturday doesn't mean they'll cover the Texas vs. LSU spread against the Longhorns.

Texas took a big jump in Tom Herman's second year as head coach. After going 7-6 in 2017 -- its best record since 2013 -- Herman's Longhorns went 10-4 last year (best since 2009) and beat five teams ranked in the top 25, the most by the program in a season in 15 years. Herman is 3-0 against SEC teams all-time. The Longhorns, who beat No. 6 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl to end last season, won't be intimidated by No. 6 LSU on Saturday.

Ehlinger accounted for more than three TDs per game last season and did so with an injured shoulder. He tossed four TDs in the Longhorns' 45-14 win over Louisiana Tech in the opener. Texas is on a 4-1-1 streak covering the spread at home, and went 5-1 last year straight-up at Memorial Stadium. Texas is 10-6 all-time at home when both teams are ranked in the top 10.

