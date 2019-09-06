Texas vs. LSU odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from top model on 52-31 run

As far as early non-conference college football games go, Texas vs. LSU will have a major impact on the national championship picture. The Longhorns and Tigers face off at Memorial Stadium in Austin on Saturday night, the winner gaining a big edge in the quest for a College Football Playoff berth and the loser facing a season-long climb to get back into the race. The latest LSU vs. Texas odds show the Tigers favored by 6.5, up two from the opener. The over-under has also moved multiple points, landing at 57 after opening at 55. Both teams covered last week. These teams haven't faced off in 16 years, but the stakes couldn't be much higher in Week 2, so before you lock in any Texas vs. LSU picks of your own, you'll want to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model knows LSU quarterback Joe Burrow rocketed up the Heisman Trophy odds following his Week 1 performance against Georgia Southern. Burrow went 23-of-27 for 278 yards and five touchdowns despite playing just the first half of a 55-3 victory. Burrow tossed only 16 touchdowns last season, but he's back, as are his top five targets from a year ago. This season, the offense has been transformed into a spread attack. Texas' defense, which has only three returning starters, may get overwhelmed with so many experienced targets to cover.

LSU has been successful covering the spread against the Big 12, going 4-0-1 in its last five games against the conference. The Tigers have covered six of seven games on the road against teams with a winning record. They get up for the big road challenges, and Saturday should be no exception.

Just because the Tigers are loaded and favored on Saturday doesn't mean they'll cover the Texas vs. LSU spread against the Longhorns.

Texas has just eight returning starters overall, but the talent level might be higher than last year's 10-4 team. Third-year coach Tom Herman has Sam Ehlinger (3,292 yards, 25 TDs, 5 INTs) back under center and should see the fruition of three stellar recruiting classes, including two ranked in the top seven by 247Sports the last three years.

Last year, Texas went 5-1 against ranked opponents in the regular season before beating Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. And they've been motivated against top-flight competition coming to Austin. In fact, Texas is 5-0-1 against the spread as a home underdog since 2015.

