Texas vs. Maryland score: Late turnovers seal another disappointing start for No. 23 Longhorns

For the second straight year under Tom Herman, Texas has entered the year with high expectations and started the season with a loss to Maryland.

It didn't take long for Texas to feel like this was 2017 all over again, as the Terps ran out to a 24-7 lead in the first half. The Longhorns defense was on its heels, missing tackles and allowing Maryland's offense -- running a new system installed by now-interim coach Matt Canada -- to get into a rhythm.

Canada is the interim coach because DJ Durkin remains on administrative leave, and the memory of Jordan McNair was present throughout the day. Maryland players are wearing "79" stickers on their helmets this year, and on the first play of the game, Maryland lined up with 10 players, leaving a spot open on the offensive line for McNair.

Terps line up with 10 men on the first play. Classy gesture from Texas to decline the delay of game.#JM79 pic.twitter.com/a4VHfYwR33 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 1, 2018

Texas was aware of the gesture and declined the penalty.

Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger was slow to start, but things finally started rolling for the Texas offense in the second quarter. Ehlinger hit a couple of big throws, including a 22-yard touchdown to Collin Johnson just before halftime, that brought Texas back in the game quickly.

Texas is *trying* to be back... pic.twitter.com/z4kCMw9H6W — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 1, 2018

Then just after Maryland had re-taken the lead early in the fourth quarter, play was suspended for weather. After a delay that officially lasted one hour and 29 minutes, the teams returned to the field for the final 14:25 of play.

Ehlinger had a chance to step into the role that he seems born for: leading Texas on a game-winning drive, and he threw an interception right over the middle of the field.

On the very next possession, Tre Watson fumbled the ball away. Then with one final chance to lead the Longhorns to victory, Ehlinger added another interception to his stat line. The Texas starter finished 21-for-39 for 263 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

As a group, the offense was 3-for-15 on third down and never established a consistent ground game. The defense didn't show the kind of improvement from a year ago that would inspire confidence in Big 12 title contention. With another loss to Maryland, what is there to inspire confidence that this group will be much more accomplished than the 2017 team?

Expectations within and outside of the program may not be in line, and this could be a group that is still one year away from that big jump to the top tier of college football. But one thing is for sure, the Longhorns won't be back in the AP Top 25 when the new poll comes out on Tuesday.