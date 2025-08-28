A great deal can happen in the span of 60 minutes. For No. 3 Ohio State and No. 1 Texas, the biggest season opener in years has provided plenty of time in the offseason to form preconceived notions about talented-but-brand-new rosters that include a long list of question marks.

Is Arch Manning worthy of the hype? Is Ohio State primed to defend its national title?

We'll overreact no matter the result Saturday inside Ohio Stadium. That's what happens when arguably the two best programs in the country meet in Week 1, a rare event that could pave the way to the playoffs for the winner or lay a rocky road for the loser.

Either way, new stars will emerge, too. Ohio State has the likes of receiver Jeremiah Smith and safety Caleb Downs, but who will be the next star at running back and along the defensive line? Will a linebacker step in for Jack Sawyer?



Manning enters the season as the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy and figures to hog the spotlight all season, but which receiver will be his go-to option in a crunch? Has Texas reloaded at defensive tackle for a third straight year?

We enter Week 1 with Texas at No. 1 for the first time ever in the preseason rankings. Ohio State is the first defending champ to face a top-5 team in a season opener since 1988. Let's make history.

Texas vs. Ohio State: Need to know

Eyes on Jeremiah Smith: The Ohio State receiver was downright unstoppable last season, breaking the Big Ten freshman record with 15 touchdowns. He's worthy of the national attention and betting consideration in the Heisman race, but one team shut him down last season: Texas. The Longhorns' defensive scheme limited Smith to one catch for 3 yards. Remember, Texas had an opportunity to tie the game with 2:13 remaining, but Ohio State returned a fumble by quarterback Quinn Ewers 83 yards to seal the win. It's crucial that Texas' defense slows Smith again.

First-timers club: Julian Sayin won the starting quarterback job as expected, but now the true challenge awaits. First-time starters rarely have the opportunity to beat top-ranked programs, and even fewer succeed. A first-time starting quarterback hasn't beaten the AP No. 1 team since Michigan's Jim Harbaugh (sorry for the comparison, Ohio State fans) defeated No. 1 Miami in 1984. But the good news is football is a team sport, and Ohio State hasn't lost a season opener since 1999, a 25-game winning streak that leads the nation heading into Saturday. Competing against a Texas defense that returns five starters on the back two levels is a tall task.

Ohio State's new defense: The Buckeyes' championship defense returns only a handful of starters (three), but what they return is a stellar stable of defensive backs, including the All-American Downs and cornerback Davison Igbinosun. The key for the Buckeyes is the rebuilt defensive line, which includes three upperclassmen who were backups a year ago. Ohio State replaces all five starters along the defensive line, and how the new group gets pressure on Manning is critical. Keep an eye on junior edge rusher Kenyatta Jackson Jr., who steps in for JT Tuimoloau.

Arch Madness begins: Ready or not, Manning promises to dominate the airwaves this season -- one way or another. He'll work with three returning starters from last season, including receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. Still, the Longhorns are loaded with blue-chip talent with the likes of former five-star receiver Ryan Wingo standing alongside Moore after both combined for more than 450 yards apiece last season. Manning is not short on experience. He played in 10 games, including two starts, last season and completed 67.8% of his passes for 939 yards. What makes him doubly dangerous is his ability to run, a new facet for this offense after the Ewers era. He scored on four runs last season and was most notably effective off the bench in the road win against Texas A&M.

Where to watch Texas vs. Ohio State live

Date: Saturday, Aug. 30 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Texas vs. Ohio State, picks

Neither team returns many starters from last season's semifinal game, but both are loaded with experience and former blue-chip recruits capable of contending for a national title. How Ohio State's revamped defense attacks Manning is crucial, particularly with five new starters in the trenches for new coordinator Matt Patricia. We all know what Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith can do on the field, but what about everyone else around him? It' a hodge-podge of talented players, but not much big-game experience. The quarterback who plays the cleanest game, with the help of their offensive line, wins a potentially tight contest.

