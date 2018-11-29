Texas vs. Oklahoma: 'Horns down' controversy for Big 12 championship game is ridiculously silly
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell dissect the Big 12 title game -- and its potential for penalties
The Big 12 confirmed this week that Oklahoma Sooners who mock the Texas Longhorns' "horns up" tradition with a "horns down" sign in Saturday's conference championship game will be penalized.
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell think that's absolutely ridiculous.
West Virginia was penalized for flashing "horns down" signs during the Mountaineers' win over Texas earlier this season, as The Kansas City Star reported. So Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley sought clarity this week about whether or not "horns down" mockery would warrant discipline in Saturday's game, making an inquiry to the Big 12. And it turns out Sooners will, in fact, be penalized if they use hand gestures to poke fun at the Longhorns.
On Thursday's edition of "Off The Bench," Bell and Kanell break down the Big 12's decision to regulate teams' gestures and the potential for penalties in Saturday's title game. Their consensus: The rule is silly and arbitrary, and the Big 12 got this one way wrong. It's their hope, "horns down" signs or not, that no one gets flagged on Saturday.
