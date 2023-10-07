One team can take a major step toward a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game when the No. 3 Texas Longhorns and No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners collide in the 2023 Red River Showdown on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Both the Longhorns and Sooners are 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12 and are not scheduled to face another ranked team the rest of the season after Saturday. The winner of this weekend's matchup will be in the driver's seat for a spot in the conference title game on Dec. 3.

Texas vs. Oklahoma spread: Longhorns -5

Texas vs. Oklahoma over/under: 60.5 points

Texas vs. Oklahoma money line: Longhorns -150, Sooners +156

TEX: The Longhorns rank second in the nation in red zone defense (50.0%)

OKLA: The defense leads the country in interceptions (10)

Why Texas can cover

Jonathon Brooks has emerged as one of the most productive running backs in the country. A 6-foot sophomore who played behind Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson last season, Brooks ranks third in the nation in rushing yards per game (119.4) while also scoring six touchdowns. Over the last three games, he is averaging 162.7 yards per game and 8.1 yards per rush.

In addition, the Longhorns face an Oklahoma team that has yet to face a quality opponent this season. The Sooners' five opponents (Arkansas State, SMU, Tulsa, Cincinnati and Iowa State) have a combined record of 13-12, and none is better than 3-2. By contrast, Texas already has won at No. 3 Alabama, and the Longhorns' opponents are a combined 17-8. See which team to pick here.

Why Oklahoma can cover

Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been red-hot to start the season. The 5-foot-11 senior from Hawaii leads the Big 12 and ranks in the top 10 nationally in several categories, including completion percentage (75.2), passing efficiency (189.4), passing touchdowns (15), passing yards per game (318.6) and total offense (337.6 yards per game). He will be the best quarterback this season to face Texas, which has seen backup quarterbacks the last three weeks.

In addition, Oklahoma faces a Texas offense that may be without one of its most important weapons. Junior Ja'Tavion Sanders, who's a matchup nightmare at 6-foot-4 and 243 pounds and is widely considered one of the best tight ends in the country, is day-to-day after having his right leg rolled up on last week while blocking against Kansas. If he is unable to go or is less than 100%, it would be a significant loss for the Longhorns, who don't have another tight end who's the receiving threat of Sanders. See which team to pick here.

