One of college football's most storied rivalries resumes on Saturday when the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners collide in the 2022 Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Saturday's matchup will be the 118th all-time meeting between the programs. Texas leads the series 62-50-5. Last week the Longhorns (3-2, 1-1 in Big 12) bounced back from a loss at Texas Tech with a 38-20 victory over West Virginia. Meanwhile the Sooners (3-2, 0-2) are reeling after losing back-to-back regular season games for just the second time since the 1999 season. The most recent loss was a 55-24 defeat to TCU.

Texas vs. Oklahoma spread: Longhorns -8.5

Texas vs. Oklahoma over/under: 65.5 points

Texas vs. Oklahoma money line: Longhorns -335, Sooners +260

TEX: Bijan Robinson ranks second in the country in touchdowns (nine).

OKLA: Marvin Mims Jr. ranks fourth in the FBS in yards per punt return (19.7).

Why Texas can cover

Texas has arguably the best running back in the country in Bijan Robinson. A 6-foot, 222-pound junior from Tucson, Ariz., Robinson ranks second in the country in touchdowns, with nine. He also is averaging 103.0 rushing yards per game, which ranks second in the Big 12 and 15th in the nation.

In addition, Texas faces an Oklahoma team that could be without quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The transfer from UCF is in concussion protocol after suffering a nasty hit on Saturday against TCU, and the Sooners offense struggled without him. None of the other QBs on the roster - Davis Beville, General Booty and Nick Evers - has started a FBS game. Texas, meanwhile, appears to be getting healthier at quarterback as Quinn Ewers (clavicle) is expected to be available for this one.

Why Oklahoma can cover

Oklahoma has a dynamic playmaker in Marvin Mims Jr. The 5-foot-11, 182-pound receiver and punt returner ranks fourth in the country in yards per punt return (19.7). He also is 22nd in the nation in yards per catch (19.9) and 31st in receiving yards per game (87.6).

In addition, the Sooners face a Texas team that has not proven it can win away from Austin. In seven road or neutral-site games under coach Steve Sarkisian since the start of last season, the Longhorns are 1-6 and have lost five straight such games. They have not won away from Austin since beating TCU in Fort Worth in Week 5 of last season.

