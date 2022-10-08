The Oklahoma Sooners will try to end a rare two-game skid when they take on the rival Texas Longhorns on Saturday in the 2022 Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Picked to finish second in the Big 12 in the preseason, the Sooners (3-2, 0-2) are coming off back-to-back losses to Kansas State and TCU in which they allowed a combined 96 points. The two-game losing streak is just the program's second since the 1999 season. Meanwhile the Longhorns (3-2, 1-1) enter Saturday's game off a 38-20 victory over West Virginia in which the outcome was never in doubt.

Kickoff is noon ET. The Longhorns are 8-point favorites in the latest Texas vs. Oklahoma odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 65.

Texas vs. Oklahoma spread: Longhorns -8

Texas vs. Oklahoma over/under: 65 points

Texas vs. Oklahoma money line: Longhorns -320, Sooners +250

TEX: Bijan Robinson ranks second in the country in touchdowns (nine).

OKLA: Marvin Mims Jr. ranks fourth in the FBS in yards per punt return (19.7).

Why Texas can cover

Texas has a favorable matchup with its running game facing Oklahoma's run defense. Junior Bijan Robinson, a leading candidate for the Doak Walker Award that goes to the nation's best running back, is averaging 103.0 rushing yards per game, which ranks second in the Big 12. He and his fellow backs face a Sooners defense that ranks last in the Big 12 and 119th in the country in rushing yards allowed per game (198.2).

In addition, sophomore quarterback Hudson Card is coming off his best career game at Texas. In last week's victory against West Virginia, Card set career highs in both passing yards (303) and passing touchdowns (three). Though there are reports out of Austin that there is growing optimism around the program that five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers (clavicle) will be available to return on Saturday, Card has shown he is capable of moving the offense, so Texas is in a far better spot at quarterback than Oklahoma. The Sooners could be without starter Dillon Gabriel (head) and don't have a proven option behind him.

Why Oklahoma can cover

Oklahoma has a dynamic playmaker in Marvin Mims Jr. who will make the job easier for any quarterback. The 5-foot-11, 182-pound receiver and punt returner ranks fourth in the country in yards per punt return (19.7). He also is 22nd in the nation in yards per catch (19.9) and 31st in receiving yards per game (87.6).

In addition, the Sooners face a Texas team that has not proven it can win away from Austin. In seven road or neutral-site games under coach Steve Sarkisian since the start of last season, the Longhorns are 1-6 and have lost five straight such games. They have not won away from Austin since beating TCU in Fort Worth in Week 5 of last season.

