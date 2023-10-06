One of college football's most bitter rivalry games is set to be played on Saturday when the No. 3 Texas Longhorns take on the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners in the 119th playing of the Red River Showdown. The Longhorns are coming off an impressive 40-14 throttling of then-No. 24 Kansas. The Sooners are also coming off a blowout win, defeating Iowa State 50-20 in their last outing. Oklahoma has won four of the last five Red River Shootout games, but Texas won in lopsided fashion in 2022, notching a 49-0 win. The Longhorns lead the all-time series 63-50-5.

Kickoff at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Tex. is set for noon ET. SportsLine consensus lists the Longhorns as 5.5-point favorites in the latest Texas vs. Oklahoma odds, with the over/under at 61 points. Before making any Oklahoma vs. Texas picks or bets, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine football expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor has been red-hot on his football picks for SportsLine, going 9-1 last week, bringing his season record to 18-3 on his best bets in 2023. Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

Now, he has set his sights on Texas vs. Oklahoma. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Oklahoma vs. Texas:

Texas vs. Oklahoma spread: Texas -5.5

Texas vs. Oklahoma over/under: 61 points

Texas vs. Oklahoma money line: Texas -147, Oklahoma +156



TEX: RB Jonathon Brooks has 597 yards and 5 TDs.

OKLA: QB Dillon Gabriel has 15 TD passes and 2 interceptions.

Why Texas can cover

Texas is the more battle-tested team in this matchup. Two of the Longhorns' wins have come against ranked opponents when they went on the road and defeated Alabama 34-24 in Week 2, and beat Kansas 40-14 in Week 5. Texas has been dominant on both sides of the ball winning its five games by an average score of 36-13. The Longhorns are 3-2 against the spread in 2023.

A large portion of Texas' success can be attributed to the play of sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers and sophomore running back Jonathon Brooks. Ewers enters this matchup completing 66% of his passes for 1,358 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception. He has added 74 yards and five TDs on the ground. Brooks has racked up 597 rushing yards and five TDs, and hauled in five passes for 87 yards and a TD. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Oklahoma can cover

Oklahoma is enjoying a nice bounce back season in year two under head coach Brent Venables. Like Texas, the Sooners have been dominant on both sides of the ball in the early season. They haven't faced an opponent on the Longhorns' level, but they have taken care of business in every game they've played. Oklahoma is beating its opponents by an average score of 47.4-10.8 and is 5-0 against the spread this season.

The Sooners' turnaround has been spearheaded by a dominant defense and the play of senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The former UCF transfer enters the 2023 Red River Showdown completing 75.2% of his pass attempts for 1,593 yards, 15 touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has also rushed for 95 yards and four scores on the ground. See which team to back at SportsLine.

