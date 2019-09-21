Texas vs. Oklahoma State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

No. 12 Texas (home) vs. Oklahoma State (away)

Current Records: Texas 2-1-0; Oklahoma State 3-0-0

Oklahoma State is 4-0 against Texas since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. A Big 12 battle is on tap between Oklahoma State and Texas at 7:30 p.m. ET at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams put up some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.

The Oklahoma State offense decided to play defense against itself last week, but the squad still came out ahead despite 106 yards in penalties. The Cowboys strolled past Tulsa with points to spare, taking the game 40-21. The Cowboys can attribute much of their success to RB Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for 256 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was Hubbard's 75-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 262 more yards than your opponent like Texas did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They steamrolled Rice 48-13. With Texas ahead 31-nothing at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Their wins bumped Oklahoma State to 3-0 and Texas to 2-1. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cowboys enter the contest with 19 overall touchdowns, good for fifth best in the nation. The Longhorns have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the sixth most passing touchdowns in the league at 11. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field -- Austin, Texas

Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field -- Austin, Texas TV: ABC

The Longhorns are a big 7-point favorite against the Cowboys.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Longhorns, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 72

Series History

Oklahoma State have won all of the games they've played against Texas in the last five years.