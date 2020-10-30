A Big 12 battle is on tap Saturday between the No. 6 Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns at 4 p.m. ET at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State is 4-0 overall and 3-0 at home, while Texas is 3-2 overall and 1-0 on the road. The Longhorns are 1-4 against the spread in their last five road games.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight conference games. The Cowboys are favored by 3.5-points in the latest Oklahoma State vs. Texas odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 58.5. Before you make any Texas vs. Oklahoma State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas vs. Oklahoma State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Oklahoma State vs. Texas:

Texas vs. Oklahoma State spread: Oklahoma State -3.5

Texas vs. Oklahoma State over-under: 58.5 points

Texas vs. Oklahoma State money line: Oklahoma State -170, Texas +150

What you need to know about Texas

Although the Longhorns had lost consecutive games to TCU and Oklahoma, Texas rebounded for a 26-17 home victory over Baylor last weekend. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger has passed for 1,481 yards and 17 touchdowns against five interceptions this season. Ehlinger also leads Texas with 293 rushing yards on 65 carries and seven touchdowns.

The Longhorns own a commanding 25-9 all-time lead in the series against Oklahoma State. Texas also has recent history on its side against the Cowboys, having defeated Oklahoma State 36-30 in 2019.

What you need to know about Oklahoma State

The Cowboys are 4-0 for the first time since 2015 on the strength of a 24-21 home victory over No. 21 Iowa State last week that kept them atop the Big 12 standings with Kansas State. It was Oklahoma State's first game since Oct. 3, as its Oct. 17 contest with Baylor was postponed after the Bears reported a COVID-19 outbreak on their team.

Oklahoma State's defense has allowed just 12 points per game this season, the fourth-lowest average among teams that have played more than three games. In addition, Oklahoma State enters Saturday's showdown having covered the spread in eight of its last 10 games overall.

