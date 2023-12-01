The Big 12 title will be on the line on Saturday when the No. 7 Texas Longhorns and No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys collide in the 2023 Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Longhorns (11-1) are looking to win the program's first conference title since 2009 and strengthen their case to be included in the four-team College Football Playoff. The game will be the last Big 12 contest for Texas before its move to the SEC next season. Meanwhile, the Cowboys (9-3) can win the program's first Big 12 title since 2011. After starting off the season 2-2, Oklahoma State has won seven of its last eight games.



Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET. The Longhorns are 15-point favorites in the latest Texas vs. Oklahoma State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 55.

Texas vs. Oklahoma State spread: Longhorns -15

Texas vs. Oklahoma State over/under: 55 points

Texas vs. Oklahoma State money line: Longhorns -708, Cowboys +495

TEX: The Longhorns lead the country in red zone defense (0.688)

OSU: Ollie Gordon II leads the nation in rushing yards per game (131.7)

Why Texas can cover

The Longhorns have the defense to slow down Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II. Led by Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and Outland Trophy finalist T'Vondre Sweat, Texas ranks fourth in the country in rushing defense (85.0 rushing yards allowed per game). Over the last six games, the defense has been particularly exceptional, giving up just 57.7 rushing yards per game.

In addition, the Longhorns face an Oklahoma State defense that has struggled all season. The Cowboys rank 112th in the country in total defense (423.2 yards per game allowed) and 111th in pass defense (251.2). That bodes well for a Texas team that's No. 14 in the country in total offense (460.4). See which team to pick here.

Why Oklahoma State can cover

The Cowboys have arguably the best running back in the country in Gordon II. The 6-foot-1, 211-pound sophomore leads the nation in rushing yards per game (131.7), while ranking second in rushing touchdowns (20) and total touchdowns (21). For his efforts this season, Gordon has been named a finalist for the Doak Walker Award.

In addition, Oklahoma State faces a Texas offense that has sputtered in the red zone all year. The Longhorns are No. 104 in the FBS in red zone offense (0.780). They have scored touchdowns on just 44.0% of red zone trips this season. Only Kent State (38.5), Louisiana-Monroe (40.5) and Iowa (41.2) have been worse. See which team to pick here.

