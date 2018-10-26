Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

In the past eight years, Oklahoma State has been one of the Big 12 programs that's enjoyed an increased amount of success while Texas has struggled to return to its championship form. The Cowboys have won six of the last eight against the Longhorns, including the last three games.

But Texas has already exorcised plenty of demons in 2018. It beat TCU -- another Big 12 program that's benefited from Texas' struggles -- Kansas State in Manhattan and Oklahoma. Can the Longhorns also take care of their past problems against Oklahoma State as well?

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 27 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Texas: What's the status of quarterback Sam Ehlinger? The sophomore hurt his shoulder against Baylor, but he is expected to play on Saturday barring any unforeseen setbacks. The question really is whether he's 100 percent and how effective he is. Remember: Ehlinger has a history of lingering injury problems because of his role in the Longhorns' bruising rushing offense. If he re-injures that shoulder, Shane Buechele will see playing time. Buechele doesn't have the mobility that Ehlinger possesses, but he was capable enough against Baylor in Week 7.

Oklahoma State: Coach Mike Gundy isn't panicking, but his team has lost three of four and two of those losses against Kansas State and Texas Tech were by an average of three touchdowns. Gundy is also still leaning on quarterback Taylor Cornelius, who has put up inconsistent numbers, but who has also been under duress on several occasions. The Cowboys' offense has been disjointed and it may be the time when it needs to start winning in spite of it.

Game prediction, picks

Is Ehlinger really ready to go? Texas says he is, but how effective is he? He's been prone to nagging injuries in the past given the physical battering-ram-type attack he brings, so that's something to watch. But it's not like Oklahoma State is better off offensively, either. Both teams will lean on their defenses and the under (the total is at 59.5) is appealing. Pick: Oklahoma State +3.5

