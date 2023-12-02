College Football Playoff spot could be on the line for No. 7 Texas when it plays No. 18 Oklahoma State in the 2023 Big 12 Championship Game. The Longhorns reached the conference title game for the first time in five years after blowing through their schedule, finishing 8-1 in conference play for the first time in nearly 15 years. Texas closed the regular season by beating longtime rival Texas Tech 57-7 to end the series with a massive win.

Oklahoma State took full control of the Big 12 title game race after upsetting Oklahoma in the final scheduled Bedlam game, a 27-24 home victory. The Cowboys had three manageable games left against conference newcomers, but lost 45-3 against UCF and nearly blew a double-overtime game against BYU.

Texas and Oklahoma State have played every year since the Big 12 started in 1996, but were not scheduled to play in 2023. The Longhorns hold a dominant 26-11 advantage in the all-time series, but Oklahoma State has won six of the last eight. The Cowboys are 2-0 against Steve Sarkisian.

Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Need to know

Unstoppable force vs. immovable object: Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II is the runaway favorite for the Doak Walker Award as the nation's best rusher with a FBS-leading 1,580 yards. In Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, Gordon faces the toughest test of his career. Sweat and Byron Murphy II rate as the No. 1 and 2 interior defenders in college football, per Pro Football Focus, and lead a Longhorns defense that holds opponents to a freakish 2.9 yards per carry. Even Gordon won't be able to run straight through that brick wall; offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn must find another way.

By air, by ground: Sarkisian is known for his work with quarterbacks, but Texas has proven able to create points and opportunities in every phase. After losing starting running back Jonathon Brooks to injury, CJ Baxter and Jaydon Blue have each posted 100-yard games over the past two weeks. In a 57-7 win over Texas Tech, Texas scored on a 43-yard pick six and a 95-yard kickoff return. The Longhorns stress opponents in every facet of the game and are capable of scoring barrages of points in a hurry.

Playoff implications: Texas sits in a perilous position in the College Football Playoff race heading into the final weekend. The Longhorns are at No. 7. If every betting favorite wins their conference championship game, Texas would sit as the fifth-ranked conference champion, likely pushing it out of the playoff despite being 12-1. Style points could be on the menu, similar to when Ohio State played its way past TCU with a 59-0 victory over Wisconsin in 2014. It might not be enough, but Sarkisian needs to empty the bag.

How to watch Texas vs. Oklahoma State live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2 | Time: Noon. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo's Pro, Elite and Premier plans.

Texas vs. Oklahoma State prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

Oklahoma State has gotten up for big games, but Texas won't waste its moment. The Longhorns have been dominant when it matters and are hitting another level down the stretch. Texas should be able to contain Ollie Gordon II and make OSU's passing game the centerpiece of the matchup. The Cowboys just aren't dynamic enough to win that way. The Longhorns roll. Pick: Texas -14.5

Which college football picks can you make with confidence in conference championship games? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $2,000 in profit over the past seven-plus seasons -- and find out.