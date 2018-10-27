Texas vs. Oklahoma State score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage

A potential top-10 showdown in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 3 between No. 6 Texas and No. 13 West Virginia would be the Big 12 game of the week. But before the Longhorns can look ahead to the Mountaineers, they need to get through a road game at Oklahoma State. The lead-up is already filled with some intrigue. Texas starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger is ready to play as he comes off of a shoulder injury, but how effective will he be? Will Oklahoma State key in on that injury? The line this week was only -3.5 for Texas, too, and coach Tom Herman historically fares better as an underdog than as a favorite.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State is trying to get something going as it sits at 1-3 in Big 12 play. Mike Gundy has been adamant about sticking with quarterback Taylor Cornelius despite uneven performances, though the pass protection hasn't held up, either. Can the Cowboys take advantage of a natural get-up game? Stillwater, Oklahoma, can be an awfully tough place to play. This can't be a look-ahead game for the Longhorns.

