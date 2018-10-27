Texas vs. Oklahoma State score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 6 Texas visits rival Oklahoma State
A potential top-10 showdown in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 3 between No. 6 Texas and No. 13 West Virginia would be the Big 12 game of the week. But before the Longhorns can look ahead to the Mountaineers, they need to get through a road game at Oklahoma State. The lead-up is already filled with some intrigue. Texas starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger is ready to play as he comes off of a shoulder injury, but how effective will he be? Will Oklahoma State key in on that injury? The line this week was only -3.5 for Texas, too, and coach Tom Herman historically fares better as an underdog than as a favorite.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma State is trying to get something going as it sits at 1-3 in Big 12 play. Mike Gundy has been adamant about sticking with quarterback Taylor Cornelius despite uneven performances, though the pass protection hasn't held up, either. Can the Cowboys take advantage of a natural get-up game? Stillwater, Oklahoma, can be an awfully tough place to play. This can't be a look-ahead game for the Longhorns.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Texas vs. Oklahoma State. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No. 7 Georgia tops No. 9 Florida, 36-17
The No. 9 Gators put up a fight, but ultimately they were not deep enough to outlast the D...
-
Notre Dame vs. Navy pick, live stream
The long-standing rivalry heads to San Diego as the Irish chase a College Football Playoff...
-
Week 9: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 9 all Saturday long
-
Notre Dame vs. Navy live score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 3 Notre Dame and Navy square off in San Diego
-
Butt fumble costs TCU vs. Kansas
This might have been the word week in the history of TCU football
-
Texas at Oklahoma St. pick, live stream
The Longhorns and Cowboys are in two different spots coming into their Week 9 game