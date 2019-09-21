Texas vs. Oklahoma State score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage

Forget that this isn't a battle of top-25 teams. No. 12 Texas is hosting Oklahoma State, and don't think for a minute that the stakes aren't high. The Longhorns haven't beaten the Cowboys at home since 2008 -- the bygone days of Colt McCoy -- and have lost seven of the last nine against Mike Gundy's team. Still, this Longhorns squad is different … better, you'd likely agree … than anything they've put on the field for much of the last decade. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger has this offense humming and has been one of the most efficient players through the first three weeks.

Similarly, Oklahoma State's defense has been exceptional through the first few weeks by averaging nearly 50 points per game. The trio of quarterback Spencer Sanders, running back Chuba Hubbard and receiver Tylan Wallace is as good as there is college football. Gundy's sure to draw up some creative plays against this Longhorns defense. This is a pivotal match-up for an early-season Big 12 Championship Game favorite and an underdog looking to assert itself into the race.

