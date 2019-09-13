Texas vs. Rice odds: 2019 Week 3 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

The No. 12 Texas Longhorns will take on the Rice Owls at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at NRG Stadium. Texas is coming off a tough loss in a showdown against LSU where the Longhorns also failed to stay within the 6.5-point spread. Rice has lost its first two games of the season against Army and Wake Forest. The Owls at least got the cover against the Black Knights, and then pushed against the Demon Deacons. The Longhorns are 32-point favorites in the latest Texas vs. Rice odds, while the over-under is set at 56. Before you make any Texas vs. Rice picks or college football predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks. The model enters Week 3 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 18-6 run on its top-rated picks. It also called Colorado's (+158) upset of Nebraska and was all over Army (+23) against No. 10 Michigan in a game the Black Knights pushed to overtime and covered with plenty of room to spare. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Texas vs. Rice 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that the Longhorns came up short in one of the biggest non-conference games of the season last week against LSU. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger, however, was still fantastic, throwing for 401 yards and four touchdowns. He remains in the Heisman conversation, and he'll look to pad his stats this week in a game the Longhorns hope will help get them back on track as they get set for Big 12 play.

Rice, meanwhile, played extremely tough against a solid Army squad in Week 1 in a 14-7 loss. Army then went on the road and pushed Michigan to overtime in Week 2, so there's some evidence that the Owls will be able to keep this matchup against Texas closer than oddsmakers anticipate. They'll need to get their rushing attack rolling to keep Ehlinger and the Texas offense off the field. Rice is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry as a team on the season.

So who wins Rice vs. Texas? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.