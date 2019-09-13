Texas vs. Rice: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview
Texas heads to the home of the Houston Texans to take on a former Southwest Conference foe
A one-time Southwest Conference game will return this weekend in the form of a nonconference matchup. No. 12 Texas is coming off of an entertaining, albeit tough loss to No. 4 LSU in Week 2. Rice, meanwhile, has dropped its first two games of the season against Army and Wake Forest.
This should be a comfortable win for the Longhorns as they prepare for conference play, but Rice has made noticeable strides compared to last season. Will that be enough to make this game competitive? Here's how to watch Texas vs. Rice and the storylines to follow.
Storylines
Texas: Just about everything we could have learned about Texas early in the season we did against LSU. So, no offense to Rice, but this is more of a get-right game for the Longhorns. The big storyline will be the defense, which lost battle after battle to LSU's passing attack to the tune of 471 yards at 12.1 yards per attempt. Obviously, Rice doesn't have the same weapons LSU does, so Texas' defense needs a bounce-back game. However, it doesn't help that defensive back B.J. Foster is out for at least a few weeks with a hamstring injury.
Rice: The Owls will be without Week 1 starter Wiley Green, who left the Wake Forest game on a cart after taking a scary hit early in the game. Harvard transfer Tom Stewart will play against the Horns after a decent outing in his first effort against the Demon Deacons (19 of 30, 185 yards, 1 TD). The Owls give tons of looks offensively, from jump packages to the spread; however, Stewart is less familiar with the offense, so there are bound to be more simplified calls to get him going. Still, expect Rice to play up for this game. There haven't been many victories lately, but no one can question how hard they've played.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Sept. 14 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas
TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, fuboTV (Try for free)
Game prediction, picks
Rice isn't good -- yet -- and is bound to lose every game until at least October. Still, this is an improved team from last year -- improved enough to at least make life a little harder for Texas than it would like. Add in that the Horns are looking to get a win and move on to Big 12 play, the Owls might make things interesting for a bit. Texas will win comfortably in the end, but not before Rice covers a sizable spread. Pick: Rice +30.5
So what picks can you make with confidence in Week 3, and which national title contender gets a huge scare? Visit SportsLine to see which college football teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,500 in profit over the past four seasons.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Kennesaw State vs. Alabama State
How to watch Kennesaw State vs. Alabama State
-
Clemson vs. Syracuse pick, live stream
Syracuse upset Clemson the last time these two teams played in the Dome
-
FSU vs. UVA pick, live stream
Florida State has previously lost in Charlottesville in the 1995 and 2005 seasons
-
Penn St. vs. Pitt pick, live stream
Two Keystone State rivals meet for the 100th time in history this weekend
-
Ohio St. vs. Indiana pick, live stream
The Buckeyes and Hoosiers open Big Ten play in Bloomington
-
Alabama vs. S. Car. pick, live stream
The Crimson Tide and Gamecocks kick off the SEC on CBS on Saturday afternoon