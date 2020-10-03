Who's Playing

TCU @ No. 9 Texas

Current Records: TCU 0-1; Texas 2-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the TCU Horned Frogs can expect to have a real challenge on their hands Saturday. TCU and the Texas Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field. Bragging rights belong to the Horned Frogs for now since they're up 4-1 across their past five matchups.

Last week, TCU couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They fell just short of the Iowa State Cyclones by a score of 37-34. TCU's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Max Duggan, who passed for three TDs and 241 yards on 20 attempts. Duggan's longest connection was to WR Blair Conwright for 30 yards in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Texas ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 63-56 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders. QB Sam Ehlinger had a stellar game for Texas as he passed for five TDs and 262 yards on 40 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 69 yards.

Texas' defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Texas' victory lifted them to 2-0 while TCU's loss dropped them down to 0-1. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field -- Austin, Texas

Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field -- Austin, Texas TV: FOX

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Longhorns are a big 10-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Longhorns as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

TCU have won four out of their last five games against Texas.