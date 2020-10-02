The Texas Longhorns likely salvaged their hopes of a Big 12 title with an epic comeback against Texas Tech last week. Now, they will hope to avoid a letdown against persistent nemesis TCU on Saturday in Austin. Kickoff for Texas vs. TCU is set for noon ET. The No. 9 Longhorns are coming off a improbable 63-56 overtime road win against Texas Tech. They trailed by 15 with three minutes left before quarterback Sam Ehlinger rallied them for a pair of scores to force overtime.

The Horned Frogs were busy with a wild game of their own, but their rally came up short in a 37-34 home loss to Iowa State. The Longhorns are 11.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 62.5 in the latest Texas vs. TCU odds from William Hill.

Texas vs. TCU spread: Texas -11.5

Texas vs. TCU over-under: 62.5 points

Texas vs. TCU money line: Texas -420, TCU +340

TCU: The Horned Frogs have covered five of the past six meetings in this series.

TEX: The home team has covered four of the past five games between these two teams.

Why Texas can cover

Nagel knows the Longhorns will be focused for the front-end of a massive two-game stretch that will help determine whether they compete for their first Big 12 title since 2009. Following the visit from the Horned Frogs, the Longhorns face Oklahoma next week in their annual rivalry game. The legend of Ehlinger grew in a performance that will almost surely put him in contention for the Heisman Trophy. He threw for 262 yards and five touchdowns against one interception, while rushing for 69 yards on 16 carries for another score last week against Texas Tech.

Ehlinger hit Brennan Eagles with a 12-yard touchdown pass with 2:49 to bring the Longhorns within 56-48. They recovered an onside kick and the quarterback connected with Joshua Moore on an 18-yard score with 40 seconds left. The comeback was capped on a throw to Eagles for the 2-point conversion, and Ehlinger connected with Moore again for the game-winner in overtime. The defense allowed 441 yards of total offense to the Red Raiders but held up when it mattered most with a goal-line stand to preserve the victory.

Why TCU can cover

Texas faces another challenge from a TCU program that revels in spoiling the Longhorns' aspirations and would love to do so again. That's exactly what happened last year as the Horned Frogs rolled to a 37-27 home win that all but eliminated Texas from the Big 12 title game.

The Horned Frogs managed just seven first-half points against Iowa State but rallied in the second half. They were sparked by incumbent starting quarterback Max Duggan, who sat the first half because he missed a lot of practice time while dealing with a health issue. Duggan went 16-of-19 for 241 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Duggan broke out against Texas last year, throwing for 273 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing score.

