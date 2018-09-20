Texas vs. TCU odds, line, and start time: Picks and predictions from model on 31-16 run

Two teams coming off their biggest games of the season collide Saturday when No. 17 TCU travels to Texas. TCU opened as a 2.5-point favorite and is now laying three. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 47, down four from the opener. Texas has a point differential of +8.3 on the season, while TCU is +9, so before you lock in any Texas vs. TCU picks, you need to see what SportsLine's projection model has to say.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. In the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors.

It made some huge calls in Week 3 of the 2018 season as well, nailing BYU against the spread (+23.5) and on the money line (+950) against Wisconsin, as well as LSU against the spread (+10) and on the money line (+315) at Auburn. It finished the week a blistering 31-16 against the spread overall and nailed 10 of its 13 top-ranked picks. Anybody following it finished way, way up.

Now, the model has honed in on TCU vs. Texas and locked in against-the-spread, over-under, and money line picks. We can tell you the model is loving the under, saying it hits in 62 percent of simulations. It's also locked in a spread pick that hits over half the time. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows TCU lost by 12 to No. 4 Ohio State last week. However, TCU led at halftime and extended its lead to eight in the third quarter before Ohio State went on a game-ending 27-7 run.

TCU impressed despite the loss. Running back Darius Anderson had 154 yards and two touchdowns, averaging a monstrous 12.8 yards per carry. TCU had seven tackles for loss -- the same as Ohio State -- six pass deflections and three hurries.

But just because TCU had a chance to put away a top-five team doesn't mean the Horned Frogs will cover against Texas.

The Longhorns manhandled No. 22 USC, winning 37-14. QB Sam Ehlinger threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns and Texas had the last six scores of the game, including a blocked field goal return for a touchdown.

Tom Herman's squad went 10 for 19 on third down and out-rushed USC, 160 to negative-5. The Longhorns trailed 14-3 at one point, but showed a strong finishing kick.

So what side of TCU-Texas is a must back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of TCU vs. Texas hits in more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model on a red-hot 31-16 run, and find out.