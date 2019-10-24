Texas vs. TCU odds, line, spread: 2019 College football picks, predictions from simulation on 92-59 roll

Teams trending in opposite directions meet on Saturday when the No. 15 Texas Longhorns visit the TCU Horned Frogs in a key Big 12 college football game. The Longhorns (5-2) are 3-1 in the conference and one game behind co-leaders Baylor and Oklahoma. The Horned Frogs (3-3), who are 1-2 in the Big 12 and tied for fifth with Kansas State, are 2-1 on their home field. Kick off from Amon Carter Stadium in Fort Worth is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Longhorns have won four of their last five games, including last week's 50-48 last-second win over Kansas, while TCU has dropped three of its last four. The Longhorns are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Texas vs. TCU odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 58.5. Before making any TCU vs. Texas picks of your own, see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

The model enters Week 9 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 92-59 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Illinois (+30.5) easily staying within the spread against No. 6 Wisconsin last week in one of the largest upsets of the entire season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Texas vs. TCU. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Longhorns won last year's game, 31-16, and are 25-7 against TCU when the Longhorns are ranked and the Horned Frogs are not. Texas has also won seven of the past 10 games played at Texas Christian.

Texas is powered by junior quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who has passed for 2,057 yards this season and 21 touchdowns. Last week, Ehlinger had one of his best games of his career, completing 31-of-44 passes for 399 yards and four touchdowns. In last year's win over the Horned Frogs, he threw for 255 yards and two TDs.

But just because Texas has success against TCU does not guarantee it will win or cover the TCU vs. Texas spread on Saturday.

TCU has also won five of the past seven games against Texas, including the last two home games against the Longhorns. Senior running back Darius Anderson has been a major part of the Horned Frogs' offense, rushing 83 times for 588 yards and six touchdowns. He has had a pair of huge games against the Longhorns in his career, rushing 18 times for 99 yards and a score in 2017 and carrying three times for 103 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown in 2016.

So who wins Texas vs. TCU? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas vs. TCU spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,200 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.