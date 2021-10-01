One of college football's longest and most heated rivalries renews Saturday when the Texas Longhorns travel to face the TCU Horned Frogs. Kickoff from Amon G. Carter Stadium is set for noon ET. The Longhorns (3-1) are hoping to keep momentum on their side following last week's 70-35 home demolition of Big 12 foe Texas Tech. The Horned Frogs (2-1), by contrast, are aiming to rebound from a 42-34 home defeat at the hands of SMU, another Texas-based rival. The Longhorns hold a 63-27-1 all-time edge in the series.

The Longhorns are four-point favorites in the latest TCU vs. Texas odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total points scored is 65.

Texas vs. TCU point spread: Texas -54

Texas vs. TCU over-under: 65

Texas vs. TCU money line: Texas -190, TCU +160

UT: The Longhorns are on a 5-1 run against the spread when favored

TCU: The Horned Frogs are 4-1 ATS following a straight-up loss

Why Texas can cover

Last week, the Longhorns showed how lethal their offense can be when it gets rolling. They amassed 639 yards of total offense against the overmatched Red Raiders with a nearly equal split of production in the running and passing games.

Casey Thompson appears to have taken the reins at quarterback after he took over in the second half of a loss to Arkansas two weeks ago. The junior went 18-of-23 for 303 yards with five touchdowns against one interception. He added 29 rushing yards and another score.

The ground game also made strides as Texas pounded away for 332 total yards, with four players totaling at least 42 rushing yards. Sophomore Bijan Robinson led the way with 137 yards on 18 carries.

Why TCU can cover

Texas is bound to have its hands full against a TCU club that historically responds well coming off a disappointing outing under veteran coach Gary Patterson.

The Horned Frogs found themselves in a shootout with SMU and ended up on the short end of some game-changing exchanges that started with a turnover on the first play from scrimmage in the second half, deep in their own territory. The Mustangs cashed it in with a touchdown three players later and never trailed again, while the Frogs settled for field goals on their ensuing two drives.

Afterward, Patterson credited SMU with having the motivational edge for a rivalry game and said his team didn't meet the challenge. But he vowed that the Frogs wouldn't make the same mistake twice with the Longhorns on deck for another rivalry showdown.

