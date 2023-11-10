No. 7 Texas (8-1) will try to stay in the mix for the College Football Playoff when it travels to TCU on Saturday night. The Longhorns kept their hopes alive with a 33-30 win over then-No. 23 Kansas State last week, outlasting the Wildcats in overtime. They have now rattled off three consecutive wins since their loss to then-No. 12 Oklahoma in early October. TCU has lost four of its last five games, falling to Texas Tech in a 35-28 final last Thursday. This is the final scheduled meeting between the long-time rivals, as Texas is moving to the SEC next year.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Texas is favored by 12.5 points in the latest TCU vs. Texas odds, while the over/under is set at 55 points.

Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

TCU vs. Texas spread: Texas -12.5

TCU vs. Texas over/under: 55 points

TCU vs. Texas money line: TCU +353, Texas -470

Why TCU can cover

TCU's best performances have been at home this season, including a 34-17 win over SMU in September and a 44-11 win over BYU last month. The Horned Frogs have not played a home game since their blowout win over the Cougars, when freshman quarterback Josh Hoover threw for 439 yards and four touchdowns. Hoover had 353 yards and a touchdown at Texas Tech last week, attempting at least 40 passes for the third week in a row.

The Horned Frogs have a scheduling advantage on Saturday, as they have been off for eight days since playing on a Thursday night. Meanwhile, Texas is coming off an emotional overtime thriller, making this a letdown spot for the Longhorns on the road. TCU is 11-2 in its last 13 home games, and it has covered the spread in seven of the last nine meetings between these teams.

Why Texas can cover

Texas remained tied atop the Big 12 standings with its win over Kansas State, maintaining its opportunity to make the College Football Playoff. Kicker Bert Auburn connected on four field goals, including a 42-yarder that provided the deciding points. Quarterback Quinn Ewers (shoulder) will be back in the starting lineup this week, according to coach Steve Sarkisian.

The Longhorns can also rely on star running back Jonathon Brooks, who has rushed for 1,035 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Texas is riding a five-game road winning streak, and TCU has only covered the spread once in its last five games.

