The No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs (9-0) will try to maintain their position in the College Football Playoff rankings when they face the No. 18 Texas Longhorns (6-3) on Saturday night. TCU has won all nine of its games this season, including four wins over ranked opponents. Texas has won four of its last five games, including a win at then-No. 13 Kansas State last week. TCU is 7-1-1 against the spread, while Texas is 6-3 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Longhorns are favored by 7 points in the latest Texas vs. TCU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 64.5.

Texas vs. TCU spread: Texas -7

Texas vs. TCU over/under: 64 points

Texas vs. TCU money line: Texas -285, TCU 228

Why Texas can cover

Texas has lost three games by one possession this year, but one of those losses came against then-No. 1 Alabama in early September. The Longhorns also lost close games at Texas Tech and Oklahoma State, but they are coming off a 34-27 win at then-No. 13 Kansas State. Running back Bijan Robinson rushed for 209 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win over the Wildcats.

Robinson has been one of the top running backs in college football this season, racking up 1,129 yards and 12 touchdowns on 192 carries. Freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers has thrown for 1,336 yards and 13 touchdowns, posting at least two touchdown passes in four straight games. The Longhorns have covered the spread in seven of their last 10 games and are facing a TCU team that is dealing with a lot of pressure.

Why TCU can cover

TCU has passed every test this season, beating four ranked teams en route to its 9-0 start to the year. The Horned Frogs have notched four road wins along the way, so they are prepared for this challenge. They have also dominated this series since joining the Big 12 in 2012, winning seven of the 10 games with Texas, including four of the five that have been played in Austin.

Senior quarterback Max Duggan leads a dynamic offense with 2,407 passing yards and 24 touchdowns while throwing just two interceptions. Running back Kendre Miller has gone over the 1,000-yard mark on the ground, giving the Horned Frogs plenty of balance. They have covered the spread at a 7-1-1 clip this season, and this line is suggesting that there is more value to be had on Saturday night.

