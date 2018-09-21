Texas vs. TCU: Prediction, pick, odds, spread, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Big 12 conference schedule is underway and an important game is coming up on Saturday between No. 17 TCU and Texas. The Horned Frogs have dominated this series over the past four years, unearthing an uncomfortable truth about Texas: as the state's flagship institution, it's clearly fallen behind other rival programs and has stayed behind for some time now.

Can Texas change that narrative? And can the Horned Frogs take a step forward in getting back to the Big 12 Championship Game? Gary Patterson's team gave Ohio State a heck of a fight in Week 3, and even in a loss, proved they can at least hang with just about anybody in the country. This game has a lot of implications for the rest of the season.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 22 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Royal Texas Memorial Stadium -- Austin, Texas

TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Texas: The Longhorns finally got their big name brand win against USC, but beating TCU would undoubtedly be the better sign that second-year coach Tom Herman has this thing actually moving in the right direction. The Horns have lost four straight to TCU by an average of 30 points. Thirty. A win would not only give more validation to Herman, it would get a huge burden off of his back.

TCU: So the Horned Frogs gave Ohio State everything it could handle. Moral victories aren't a thing, but there's no real shame in coming up short against a team that could win the national championship. Another Big 12 Championship Game appearance is still very much a possibility. In fact, you could argue that following the Ohio State game, TCU looks like one of the strongest contenders to Oklahoma in the conference title race. Handling Texas would keep up those appearances.

Game prediction, picks

It makes sense why the spread is what it is. TCU lost by 12 points to Ohio State and Texas pummeled the Trojans by 23. But those scores can misrepresent which team actually looked more impressive. Yes, Texas doling out the harshness in the second half of its game was a positive step. However, the Trojans had a pitiful -5 yards rushing when the Horns have allowed Maryland and Tulsa to run on them. And Texas is still a feast-or-famine offense. TCU's well-coached defense comes up big here. Pick: TCU -3.5

