Texas vs. TCU score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage

A Big 12 battle in Austin will see if Texas has the chops to compete for a conference championship as the Horns will host No. 17 TCU. The line on this game is interesting to say the least -- just a field goal for the Horned Frogs -- and Texas coach Tom Herman has a good reputation as an underdog, too, so this one may be close. The Horns got going in the right direction with their 37-14 win over USC in Week 3, but a victory here would carry a ton of weight as well. Meanwhile, TCU wants to prove it is Oklahoma's top competitor in the Big 12 title race. The Frogs have beat Texas by an average of 30 points over the last four games.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Texas vs. TCU. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

