No. 3 Texas travels to Texas A&M on Black Friday with a chance to punch its ticket to the College Football Playoff. Since losing two close games midseason, the Longhorns have rounded into form, including a 45-3 demolition of Arkansas one week ago.

The Aggies are in the midst of one of the most disappointing seasons in program history, officially falling out of bowl eligibility after a loss to Oklahoma last week. Texas A&M sits at 4-7, marking only their second missed bowl game since 2007.

Texas has dominated the rivalry and won both meetings by double digits since the game returned in 2024. Last year, Arch Manning scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns -- including a 35-yard run -- to put away a 27-17 victory, the Aggies' first loss of the season.

Texas vs. Texas A&M: Need to know

Dominant defense: By every metric, Texas has been one of the most dominant defenses in college football. The Longhorns rank No. 6 nationally with 4.3 yards per play allowed and hold opponents to just 16.5 points per game. Defensive end Colin Simmons is a heavy favorite for every national defensive award, recording 16 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks for the Longhorns in only eight games.

Reed's regression: Texas A&M invested heavily in incumbent quarterback Marcel Reed, bringing him back on a new contract and surrounding him with more weapons. But in his second season, Reed underwent the most significant regression of any quarterback nationally. Reed threw eight touchdowns to nine interceptions as Texas A&M fell to No. 114 in passing offense. The Aggies did not commit to a starting quarterback heading into the game, as backup Brady Hart started last week.

Road struggles: Texas has been strong at home, but four games away from Austin have been far more competitive. The Longhorns needed a last-second play to outlast LSU, and nearly blew a road trip to Tennessee while the Volunteers worked through quarterback woes. Texas A&M probably isn't good enough to take advantage, but Arch Manning has thrown seven touchdowns and six interceptions in four games away from home.

Where to watch Texas vs. Texas A&M live

Date: Friday, Nov. 27 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (try free)

Texas vs. Texas A&M prediction, picks

The Aggies' season has been over for weeks, putting more spotlight than ever on the rivalry game. Expect Texas A&M to come out firing with an aggressive game plan and new wrinkles on offense. That said, the Aggies don't have the firepower to compete with Texas for four quarters. Arch Manning has another strong fourth quarter, and the Longhorns cover the line late. Pick: Texas -11.5

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