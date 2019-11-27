Texas vs. Texas Tech: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Texas (home) vs. Texas Tech (away)

Current Records: Texas 6-5; Texas Tech 4-7

What to Know

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Texas Tech and the Texas Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Friday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field. Texas Tech is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

The Red Raiders were close but no cigar last week as they fell 30-27 to the Kansas State Wildcats. QB Jett Duffey and WR RJ Turner were two go-getters for the Red Raiders despite the loss. The former accumulated 334 passing yards and picked up 57 yards on the ground on nine carries, while the latter caught seven passes for 141 yards and one TD. One of the most thrilling moments of the game was Turner's 58-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Texas came up short against the Baylor Bears, falling 24-10. Texas' defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Keaontay Ingram, who picked up 86 yards on the ground on seven carries.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas Tech is fifth worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 304.2 on average. Texas has experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the seventh most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 298 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 12 p.m. ET

Friday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field -- Austin, Texas

Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field -- Austin, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Longhorns are a big 10-point favorite against the Red Raiders.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

Texas and Texas Tech both have two wins in their last four games.