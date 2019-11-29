Texas vs. Texas Tech: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Texas vs. Texas Tech football game
Who's Playing
Texas (home) vs. Texas Tech (away)
Current Records: Texas 6-5; Texas Tech 4-7
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Texas Longhorns are heading back home. Texas and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Friday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field. Texas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory.
The Longhorns came up short against the Baylor Bears last week, falling 24-10. Texas' defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Keaontay Ingram, who picked up 86 yards on the ground on seven carries.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Texas Tech as they fell 30-27 to the Kansas State Wildcats. Texas Tech's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of QB Jett Duffey, who accumulated 334 passing yards and picked up 57 yards on the ground on nine carries, and WR RJ Turner, who caught seven passes for 141 yards and one TD. Duffey's 58-yard touchdown toss to Turner in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas is seventh worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 298 on average. Texas Tech have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the fifth most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 304.2 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field -- Austin, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Longhorns are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: 64
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Texas and Texas Tech both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Texas 41 vs. Texas Tech 34
- Nov 24, 2017 - Texas Tech 27 vs. Texas 23
- Nov 05, 2016 - Texas 45 vs. Texas Tech 37
- Nov 26, 2015 - Texas Tech 48 vs. Texas 45
