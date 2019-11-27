Texas vs. Texas Tech odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders face off at noon ET on Friday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field. Texas is 6-5 overall and 4-1 at home, while Texas Tech is 4-7 overall and 1-4 on the road. With its most recent defeat, Texas failed in its bid to return to the Big 12 title game for the second consecutive season. The Red Raiders fell short of bowl eligibility with their latest loss. The Longhorns are favored by 10-points in the latest Texas vs. Texas Tech odds, while the over-under is set at 63.5. Before entering any Texas Tech vs. Texas picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Texas came up way short against Baylor on Saturday, falling 24-10. Keaontay Ingram put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 86 yards on seven carries. The Longhorns have now lost three of their past four games. Texas was held to its fewest points in 29 games dating back to late 2017.

One season after they won 10 games and the Sugar Bowl, the Longhorns have lost five games for the eighth time in 10 seasons.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Texas Tech took a 30-27 loss against Kansas State. The Red Raiders' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jett Duffey, who accumulated 334 passing yards and picked up 57 yards on the ground on nine carries, and WR RJ Turner, who caught seven passes for 141 yards and one touchdown. One of the most thrilling moments of the game was Turner's 58-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.

The Red Raiders have lost four games by three points or fewer for the first time since 1985. They are not going to a bowl game for a second consecutive season for the first time since the 1990 to 1992 campaigns.

The Longhorns are stumbling into Friday's matchup with the seventh most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 298 on average. Texas Tech have had an even harder time: the Red Raiders are fifth worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 304.2 on average.

