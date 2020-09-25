The No. 8 Texas Longhorns face off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Big 12 opener for both programs on Saturday. Texas opened the 2020 season with a dominant 59-3 win over UTEP, with Texas Tech largely underwhelming in a 35-33 win over Houston Baptist in its first contest. The Longhorns enter Saturday's Big 12 battle having won eight of their last 10 games against the Red Raiders.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET in Lubbock, Texas. William Hill lists the Longhorns as 17.5-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points expected, is set at 70.5 in the latest Texas vs. Texas Tech odds. Before making any Texas Tech vs. Texas picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Texas vs. Texas Tech spread: Longhorns -17.5

Texas vs. Texas Tech over-under: 70.5 points

Texas vs. Texas Tech money line: Texas -800, Texas Tech +550

TEX: The Longhorns are 8-6 against the spread in the last 14 games

TTU: The Red Raiders were 4-4-1 against the spread in Big 12 games in 2019

Why Texas can cover

The opener was very kind to Texas, as the Longhorns are currently the No. 1 offense in college football this season, accumulating 689 yards against UTEP. In 2019, the Longhorns were also prolific, ranking as a top-15 offense nationally in averaging more than 465 yards per game. Texas converted that yardage into points as well, averaging more than 35 points per game, and quarterback Sam Ehlinger returns as the centerpiece of the offense.

The four-year contributor at quarterback put up 3,663 yards, 32 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions in 2019, and he racked up 426 yards and five touchdowns in Texas' season opener. He has a pair of quality receivers in Michigan transfer Tarik Black and sophomore Joshua Moore, both of whom scored touchdowns against UTEP, and the Texas Tech defense projects to provide little resistance. The Red Raiders allowed 600 yards to an underwhelming opponent in Houston Baptist.

Why Texas Tech can cover

Texas Tech is an explosive offensive team, and that was on display in the team's opener. The Red Raiders received 430 passing yards from quarterback Alan Bowman in their first victory, with the signal-caller averaging 8.3 yards per attempt. Running back SaRodorick Thompson also had an impressive start to the season, rushing for 118 yards and two touchdowns against Houston Baptist.

Defense is certainly a concern for Texas Tech in this matchup but, from a hidden yardage standpoint, the Red Raiders finished in the top five nationally in net punting in 2019, and special teams could be crucial as they pursue an upset victory on Saturday.

