Texas vs. Texas Tech odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation

The Texas Longhorns look to improve their postseason outlook as they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the regular season finale for both teams on Friday. Kickoff in this Big 12 matchup is at noon ET from Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns (6-5) fell out of the College Football Playoff picture when they lost to Oklahoma on Oct. 12, but they have clinched bowl eligibility and they can perhaps improve their outlook with a win. The Red Raiders (4-7), meanwhile, will be staying at home this postseason, but could finish their season on a high note with the upset. They're going off as 8.5-point underdogs in the latest Texas vs. Texas Tech odds, while the over-under is set at 63.5.

The model has taken into account that it has been a tough second half of the season for the Longhorns. The Longhorns entered the Red River Showdown with with a 4-1 record, with their only loss coming in a tight contest against LSU. The Sooners, however, won that rivalry matchup 34-27 and Texas has gone just 2-3 since that point, losing to TCU, Iowa State and Baylor.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger has had his ups and downs this season, and last week against Baylor was one of his poorer performances as he completed just 59.5 percent of his passes for 200 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. The Texas defense has struggled, allowing almost 30 points per game.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Texas Tech took a 30-27 loss in its last outing against Kansas State. The Red Raiders' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of quarterback Jett Duffey, who accumulated 334 passing yards and picked up 57 yards on the ground on nine carries, and receiver RJ Turner, who caught seven passes for 141 yards and one touchdown. One of the most thrilling moments of the game was Turner's 58-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.

The Red Raiders have lost four games by three points or fewer for the first time since 1985. They are not going to a bowl game for a second consecutive season for the first time since the 1990 to 1992 campaigns.

