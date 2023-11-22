No. 7 Texas hosts in-state rival Texas Tech in the two teams' final matchup as Big 12 programs on Black Friday. The Longhorns have played a handful of shaky games since losing to Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown, but outlasted Iowa State on the road 26-16 to win their 10th regular season game for the first time since 2009. With a win, the Longhorns would clinch the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Texas Tech got off to a slow 1-3 start, but has won three straight games to reach bowl eligibility. Coach Joey McGuire has led the Red Raiders to their first consecutive winning records in Big 12 play since 2009. Texas Tech overcame a 14-0 first quarter deficit against UCF to win 24-23 after a blocked extra point with 5:30 remaining in the fourth quarter. Running back Tahj Brooks exploded for 182 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Texas has played Texas Tech 72 times since their first matchup in 1928, and have played yearly since the Red Raiders joined the Southwest Conference in 1960. In 2022, the Red Raiders topped Texas 37-34 after overcoming a 10-point halftime deficit. Texas Tech receiver Myles Price posted 13 catches for 98 yards receiving in the win.

Strength on strength: Texas boasts one of the top rush defenses in college football, but Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks is the toughest test the Longhorns have faced. Brooks ranks No. 3 nationally with 1,348 yards rushing to pace a Texas Tech offense that has started three different quarterbacks due to injuries. Texas defensive tackles Byron Murphy II and T'Vondre Sweat rank as the top interior combo in college football, and winning the matchup will be key for the Longhorns putting Tech away early.

Freshman relief: Texas lost top running back Jonathon Brooks to season-ending injury, but freshman CJ Baxter played well in relief against Iowa State's strong rush defense. Baxter rushed for 117 yards on 20 carries and broke off a 21-yard run to keep the Longhorns competitive. Most impressive, Baxter only seemed to get stronger as the game went on. Texas has relied heavily on the running game to reach a 10-1 record, and Baxter appears ready to break out against Texas Tech.

Big 12 math: Texas will clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game with a win over Texas Tech. However, a loss could throw the field into chaos. Potentially as many as six teams could end up tied for second place, with Texas Tech still having a wildly unlikely but outside chance to reach the title game. The Longhorns remain in a strong position no matter the result, but Texas would benefit greatly from taking care of business. However, McGuire will unquestionably have something up his sleeve to try and send Texas out of the Big 12 with a loss.

Date: Friday, Nov. 24 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium -- Austin, Texas

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Texas vs. Texas Tech prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

Texas has played well all season and remains in the thick of the College Football Playoff race, but the Longhorns have struggled to put teams away. Outside of a four-touchdown win over BYU, the Longhorns are winning by just 5.8 points per game over their last four matchups. Texas Tech will throw the kitchen sink at the final iteration of this rivalry game and manage to keep things close. Texas wins, but the Red Raiders cover a big line. Pick: Texas Tech +12.5

