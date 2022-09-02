The No. 18 Texas Longhorns open their season playing host to the UL-Monroe Warhawks at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. The Longhorns are looking to bounce back from a massively disappointing 5-7 season in 2021 in Steve Sarkisian's second year running the program. Texas' new starting quarterback will be Ohio State transfer and former heralded recruit Quinn Ewers. UL-Monroe is also aiming to rebound from a 4-8 season a year ago.

The Longhorns are favored by 38 points in the latest Texas vs. Louisiana-Monroe odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 64.5. Before making any UL-Monroe vs. Texas picks, you need to checkout the college football predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 1 of the 2022 college football season on a 45-32 run on all top-rated college football side picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas vs. UL-Monroe and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Texas vs. Louisiana-Monroe:

Texas vs. UL-Monroe spread: Texas -38

Texas vs. UL-Monroe over-under: 64 points

Texas vs. UL-Monroe picks: See picks here.

Why Texas can cover

Both teams had issues in 2021, but the Longhorns are the vastly superior team in this matchup. All eyes will be on the team's new starting quarterback, Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers. The Texas native is a former five-star recruit and the product of one of the premier high school football programs in the country in Southlake Carroll. His polarizing personality and status as a high school football legend have resulted in raised expectations for the Longhorns in 2022.

Not to be overshadowed by Ewers is Heisman Trophy candidate Bijan Robinson. The junior running back is coming off a highly-productive sophomore campaign where he rushed for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns, and caught 26 passes for 295 yards and 4 touchdowns. With an improved offensive line in front of him, Robinson projects to have another stellar season in 2022.

Why UL-Monroe can cover

The Warhawks have a seasoned coach in Terry Bowden, who enters his second year on the job. The 1993 national Coach of the Year has had success at the highest levels of college football, and was able to rebuild his roster this past offseason to better fit his schemes.

ULM enters with a couple of dynamic playmakers in senior wide receiver Boogie Knight and junior running back Malik Jackson. Knight, a former transfer from Akron, hauled in 45 passes for 588 yards and 3 touchdowns a year ago, while Jackson rushed for 451 yards and 3 touchdowns on 80 carries.

How to make Texas vs. UL-Monroe picks

The model has simulated Texas vs. UL-Monroe 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas vs. UL-Monroe? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the UL-Monroe vs. Texas spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished the past six-plus years up nearly $3,600 on its FBS college football picks, and find out.