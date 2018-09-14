Texas vs. USC odds, line: 2018 college football picks, predictions from expert on 9-2 run

A marquee nonconference matchup takes place Saturday at 8 p.m. ET when Texas hosts USC. The Longhorns are 3.5-point favorites, with the over-under for total points scored set at 47 in the latest Texas vs. USC odds.

Both teams are looking for breakout performances following somewhat uneven starts to their 2018 seasons.

The rebuilding Trojans struggled for three quarters as four-touchdown favorites against UNLV in Week 1 before eventually pulling away. Last week, they were held to 309 yards of total offense in a 17-3 loss at Stanford. Although it was a one-score game most of the way, the outcome never seemed in doubt. Freshman quarterback J.T. Daniels and company couldn't get anything going against a Stanford club that stopped the run and consistently got pressure on passing downs.

USC has gotten off to a slow start.

A 27-24 loss to the Trojans in Los Angeles last year was among a handful of close defeats for the Longhorns in their first year under Tom Herman. Many observers anticipated Texas would take a step forward and possibly contend for the Big 12 title this year, but the Longhorns haven't lived up to that billing yet. They suffered an embarrassing 34-29 loss to Maryland in Week 1 as a two-touchdown favorite, then edged Tulsa 28-21 last week as a 24-point favorite.

Some positives were that quarterback Sam Ehlinger was error-free most of the way, and he led Texas to a decisive scoring drive in the fourth quarter. The dual-threat passed for 237 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 51 rushing yards and another score.

