Texas vs. Utah: Prediction, pick, Alamo Bowl odds, line, spread, matchup, kickoff time, preview
The Longhorns and Utes will finish off 2019 on New Year's Eve deep in the heart of Texas
No. 11 Utah and Texas will face off in the final game of 2019 in the Alamo Bowl on New Year's Eve in San Antonio, Texas. The matchup between the Pac-12 and the Big 12 is an intriguing one considering both conferences have received their share of shade from fans over the course of the season. The Utes rode near the top of the Pac-12 for much of the year, while the Longhorns' season fell far below expectations as Tom Herman continues to try and turn the program around.
What will happen on Tuesday night as the confetti flies around the country? Let's break down the matchup and make picks straight up and against the spread for the Alamo Bowl, at which Texas has a bit of a homefield advantage considering it is hosted in the Lone Star State.
Storylines
Texas: Quarterback Sam Ehlinger profoundly claimed that Texas was back after last season's Sugar Bowl win over Georgia. Apparently, he meant back to Big 12 anonymity. The Longhorns sputtered to a 7-5 record after being picked by many pundits to win -- or at least contend -- for the conference title. Ehlinger has been the workhorse this year, passing for 3,462 yards and 29 touchdowns, while rushing for 590 yards and six more scores. Running backs Keaontay Ingram and Roschon Johnson have provided a solid one-two punch at running back, and receiver Devin Duvernay has been a star this season with 1,294 yards. Offense hasn't been a problem this season for the Longhorns. Defense, on the other hand, is a different story. The Horns fired defensive coordinator Todd Orlando after his unit gave up a whopping 6.24 yards per play in 2019 in a year that lacked any progress from Game 1 through Game 12.
Utah: The Utes could be at risk of a hangover after losing to Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game -- a game that likely cost them a berth in the College Football Playoff. With that said, running back Zack Moss and quarterback Tyler Huntley have made this offense a force over the last half of the season and would love nothing more to go out on a high note against a powerful brand in the sport. The offensive line has allowed just 1.62 sacks per game -- second in the conference -- and been one of the toughest units in the country. Defensively, it doesn't get much better than the Utes. They're third in the nation in total defense at 256.2 yards per game and lead the nation in rushing defense at 70.31 yards per outing.
Viewing information
Event: Alamo Bowl
Date: Tuesday, December 31 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas
TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Alamo Bowl prediction, picks
Texas has to set the tone on the ground to have a chance, and that simply can't happen against this Utes defense. Ehlinger is rested, but has averaged just 3.81 yards per game on the ground against Power Five competition in 2019. Moss and Huntley will finish off their careers on high notes with dominating performances against a Longhorns defense that leaves plenty to be desired. Pick: Utah (-7)
Who will win Utah vs. Texas? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the acclaimed expert who is 14-3 on Longhorns picks.
-
