The No. 14 Texas Longhorns kick off their 2020 season on Saturday night when they host the UTEP Miners (1-0) at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. The Longhorns enter the season with high expectations after returning seven starters on offense and nine starters on defense. One of those starters is senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who started all 27 games for Texas the past two seasons. The Longhorns will face a UTEP team that last week was forced to rally from an 11-point deficit to defeat Stephen F. Austin, an FCS team that went 3-9 last year.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Longhorns are 43-point favorites in the latest Texas vs. UTEP odds from William Hill, and the under-under for total points scored is 58.5.

Texas vs. UTEP spread: Longhorns -43

Texas vs. UTEP over-under: 58.5 points

TEX: QB Sam Ehlinger leads the FBS in TDs accounted for since 2018 (80).

UTEP: QB Gavin Hardison passed for 212 yards and a TD in his career debut.

Why Texas can cover

Ehlinger is one of the best quarterbacks in the country. The senior from Austin has started 33 games in his career, accounting for 93 touchdowns (68 passing and 25 rushing) and 10,400 yards of total offense. In July he was named the quarterback on the Preseason All-Big 12 football team.

In addition the Longhorns have an experienced and playmaking defense. Nine of the team's top 11 tacklers from last season are back, including Preseason All-Big 12 linebacker Joseph Ossai, who had 90 tackles in 2019. Also, 10 players who had at least one sack and seven who intercepted at least one pass return in 2020.

Why UTEP can cover

Texas has not performed well in season openers under coach Tom Herman. Prior to last season, the Longhorns lost to Maryland in 2017 and '18 as big favorites with Herman as coach. In addition, because of limitations on attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic, Texas will not enjoy its usual home-field advantage on Saturday night.

Also, UTEP enters the game with the advantage of having played a game. On Saturday the Miners beat Stephen F. Austin, 24-14. The Longhorns will be seeing their first live action against an opponent on Saturday and could be vulnerable to miscues and a slow start.

