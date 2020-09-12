Sam Ehlinger begins his last chance to lead the Texas Longhorns to a Big 12 championship season on Saturday night when No. 14 Texas hosts the UTEP Miners (1-0) in the team's season opener at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. A senior quarterback, Ehlinger has led the Longhorns to the Big 12 Championship Game only once, in 2018. Texas arguably has its best team this year in Ehlinger's four seasons in Austin.

On Saturday the Longhorns face a UTEP team that last week was forced to rally from an 11-point deficit to defeat Stephen F. Austin, an FCS team that went 3-9 last year. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Longhorns are 43-point favorites in the latest Texas vs. UTEP odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points scored is 58.5. Before making any UTEP vs. Texas picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's Josh Nagel.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel went 90-72 with his college football picks last season, returning $1,024. In addition, he has had a particularly keen eye for the Longhorns. He is 15-3 with his last 18 college football picks involving Texas.

Now, Nagel has studied Texas vs. UTEP from every angle. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for UTEP vs. Texas.

Texas vs. UTEP spread: Longhorns -43

Texas vs. UTEP over-under: 58.5 points

TEX: QB Sam Ehlinger leads the FBS in TDs accounted for since 2018 (80).

UTEP: QB Gavin Hardison passed for 212 yards and a TD in his career debut.

Why Texas can cover

Texas returns several key pieces from what was one of the most explosive offenses in the country last season. Seven starters from last year's unit return, including Ehlinger, three of the top four rushers and three starters on the offensive line. In total, Texas returns 99.6 percent of its passing yards, 98.3 percent of its rushing yards and 46.4 percent of its receiving yards from an offense that ranked 14th in the country in total offense (465.8 yards per game).

In addition junior linebacker Joseph Ossai is poised for a breakthrough season. The 6-foot-4, 253-pound Ossai led the Longhorns with 13.5 tackles for loss in 2019, capped by a six-TFL, three-sack performance against No. 11 Utah in the Alamo Bowl. He enters 2020 as a Bednarik Award candidate.

Why UTEP can cover

Texas has not performed well in season openers under coach Tom Herman. Prior to last season, the Longhorns lost to Maryland in 2017 and '18 as big favorites with Herman as coach. In addition, because of limitations on attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic, Texas will not enjoy its usual home-field advantage on Saturday night.

Also, UTEP enters the game with the advantage of having played a game. On Saturday the Miners beat Stephen F. Austin, 24-14. The Longhorns will be seeing their first live action against an opponent on Saturday and could be vulnerable to miscues and a slow start.

