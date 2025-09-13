After a Week 1 loss on the road at now No. 1 Ohio State, the Texas Longhorns bounced back with an easy 38-7 home win over San Jose State last Saturday. Quarterback Arch Manning threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. This week, the No. 7 Longhorns host the UTEP Miners, who beat UT-Martin, 42-17, last week.

Kickoff from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin is set for 4:15 p.m. ET. The Longhorns are 40.5-point favorites, according to the latest Texas vs. UTEP odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 52. Before making any Longhorns vs. Miners picks, make sure you check out the college football picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to watch Texas vs. UTEP on Saturday

When: Saturday, Sept. 13

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Texas vs. UTEP betting preview

Odds: Texas -40.5, over/under of 52

After a 14-7 opening week loss at Ohio State, the Texas Longhorns played like a top-10 team last week, holding San Jose State under 300 total yards and to only one touchdown. Quarterback Arch Manning showed his promise, completing 19 of 30 passes for 295 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Wide receiver Parker Livingstone caught four passes for 128 yards and two scores, while tight end Jack Endries also was on the receiving end for two of Manning's touchdown passes.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 28-16 road loss at Utah State in Week 1, UTEP bounced back with a dominant win over Tennessee-Martin. Former blue chip quarterback Malachi Nelson thrived against the Skyhawks, throwing for 278 yards and four touchdown passes on only 14 completions. Senior running back Hahsaun Wilson added a 94 yard touchdown run late in the second quarter to put the game out of reach.

Model's Texas vs. UTEP prediction, picks

The oddsmakers are expecting the Longhorns to score early and often while holding the Miners to less than a touchdown on Saturday. The Longhorns are 0-2 against the spread thus far this season but the SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Texas to cover the spread in 56% of simulations. The model also sees Texas topping the over line themselves and gives a 67% probability to the Over 52.

