The No. 21 Texas Longhorns will take on the UTSA Roadrunners at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field. Both teams are 1-1 on the season and Texas is 1-1 at home while UTSA is 1-0 on the road. Texas nearly upset top-ranked Alabama at home last week but lost on a field goal with 10 seconds to play. Meanwhile, UTSA followed up a 12-2 season in 2021 with a 35-37 loss to Houston to open the 2022 campaign but managed a 41-38 win over Army last week.

Despite being just over 83 miles apart, the two programs have never gone head-to-head in football. The Longhorns are favored by 12.5 points in the latest Texas vs. UTSA odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 58. Before entering any UTSA vs. Texas picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Texas vs. UTSA spread: Texas -12.5

Texas vs. UTSA over-under: 58 points

What you need to know about Texas

The Longhorns had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it on Saturday as the team lost 20-19 to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Running back Bijan Robinson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he punched in one rushing touchdown. Robinson would finish the game with 130 scrimmage yards on the day.

The Longhorns lost starting quarterback Quinn Ewers to a shoulder injury in the loss to Alabama and he's out indefinitely. Hudson Card went 14-of-22 for 158 yards after replacing Ewers but he could be a game-time decision as he's battling an ankle injury. Expect a heavy dose of Robinson on Saturday with Texas facing the prospects of playing Card injured or using their third-string quarterback.

What you need to know about UTSA

Speaking of close games: it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but UTSA ultimately got the result it was hoping for on Saturday with a 41-38 victory over the Army West Point Black Knights. UTSA quarterback Frank Harris was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 359 yards on 45 attempts in addition to picking up 30 yards on the ground.

Harris threw for 3,177 yards and 27 touchdowns a season ago while also adding 566 yards rushing and six scores on the ground. He's already thrown for 696 yards and six touchdowns in two games this season while rushing for 93 yards and a score. He'll need to have another monster game on Saturday for the Roadrunners to pull off the upset.

