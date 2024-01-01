Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian takes on the team that gave him his first head coaching job when he and the Texas Longhorns face the Washington Huskies in the 2024 Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. In 2009 Sarkisian took over a Washington program that had gone 0-12 in 2008, went 34-29 in five seasons and led the Huskies to a 9-4 mark in his final year in Seattle. This season, he has led Texas (12-1) to its first College Football Playoff appearance and its best season since 2009. The Sugar Bowl winner will face either Michigan or Alabama in the title game on Jan. 8 in Houston.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. ET. The Longhorns are 4-point favorites in the latest Texas vs. Washington odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 63.5.

Texas vs. Washington spread: Longhorns -4

Texas vs. Washington over/under: 63.5 points

Texas vs. Washington money line: Longhorns -177, Huskies +147

TEX: Longhorns rank second in the FBS in third down conversion percent defense (0.265)

WASH: Michael Penix Jr. leads the country in passing yards per game (324.5)

Why Texas can cover

The Longhorns have played elite defense in the most important situations this season. The Texas defense ranks second in the country in third down conversion percentage (26.5) and third in red zone conversion percentage (71.4). Earlier this season, the Longhorns staged a goal line stand against Kansas State to eke out a win in overtime.

In addition, the Texas passing attack has a plus matchup against the Washington pass defense. The Huskies are giving up 263.2 passing yards per game, which ranks 120th in the country. That bodes well for a Longhorns offense that averages 286.8 passing yards a game, the 18th best in the nation. See which team to pick here.

Why Washington can cover

Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been one of the best players in the country this season. The 6-foot-3, 213-pound lefty leads the FBS in passing yards per game (324.5) and ranks third in passing touchdowns. For his efforts this season, he won the Maxwell Award as the nation's outstanding player and finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting.

In addition, Washington will enter the game knowing it beat Texas in a bowl game almost exactly one year ago. In last season's Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Penix threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns and the Huskies ran for 158 yards in a 27-20 victory. Washington also limited the Longhorns to just 51 rushing yards in that game. See which team to pick here.

