Two of the most dynamic offenses in college football meet in the postseason as No. 12 Washington and No. 20 Texas vie in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. The Huskies had one of the single best turnarounds in college football this season, improving from 4-8 to 10-2 under first-year coach Kalen DeBoer. If not for a bad loss to Arizona State, the Huskies could have been playing for the Pac-12 championship.

Texas had an inconsistent campaign in Steve Sarkisian's second year, but returned to a bowl game for the first time since 2020. The Longhorns had an outside chance of earning a trip to the Big 12 Championship Game late in the season, but losses against Texas Tech and Oklahoma State squad proved costly during an 8-4 campaign. However, the bowl game gives one final opportunity to build momentum as another touted recruiting class comes to Austin in 2023.

Washington and Texas have played four times in program history, but haven't met since 2001. The Longhorns hold a 3-1 advantage, including a 47-43 Holiday Bowl victory in the only matchup between these two squads in the 21st Century. Sarkisian previously coached the Huskies from 2009-13, posting a 34-29 record in five seasons with Washington.

Texas vs. Washington: Need to know

Aerial display: Washington limped to just 225 yards passing per game in 2021, but the arrival of transfer Michael Penix Jr. completely transformed the Huskies in 2022. Penix led the nation in passing yards during a breakout campaign. The dynamic passing offense produced a pair of 1,000-yard receivers and exploded for more than 376 yards passing per game. Texas, conversely, ranked No. 90 nationally in passing defense during an inconsistent campaign. The Longhorns have a big test in front of them.

Quarterback questions: Texas will be without star running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson in the bowl game, leaving quarterback Quinn Ewers as the primary source of offense against the Huskies. Ewers showed flashes with 289 yards passing and four touchdowns against Oklahoma, but ended the year completing just 56% of his passes. Ewers failed to clear even 200 yards passing over the final four games of the regular season, and that won't cut it against a dynamic Washington squad.

Future preview: Robinson and Johnson were easily the most important offensive skill players for Texas in 2022, but their opting out opens the door. Backup Jonathan Brooks flashed potential this season and will have a chance to lock down the starting running back job in 2023 with a strong performance. Similarly, Washington has an opportunity to build some momentum heading into the 2023 season. Penix announced plans to return in 2023 for another year of eligibility. Other stars on the offense could come back, too. A win over Texas could set up a special year.

How to watch Alamo Bowl live

Date: Thursday, Dec. 29 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Alamo Bowl prediction, picks

Vegas oddsmakers have overvalued Texas all year, and that should be even more true after three of Texas' most important players opted out for the bowl game. Washington is highly dynamic and capable of going over the top of the Longhorns defense. Unless Ewers discovers his Oklahoma form, Texas won't be able to keep up. Prediction: Washington +3



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm ATS Washington Washington Washington Washington Washington Washington Washington SU Washington Washington Washington Washington Washington Washington Washington

Which college football picks can you make with confidence during bowl season, and which underdogs will win outright? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $2,500 in profit over the past six-plus seasons -- and find out.