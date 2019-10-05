Texas vs. West Virginia odds: 2019 Week 6 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer model

The Texas Longhorns look to earn their second Big 12 victory of the season on Saturday when they travel to Milan Puskar Stadium to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at 3:30 p.m ET. Texas is coming off a bye week after beating Oklahoma State by a final score of 36-30. West Virginia, meanwhile, was also able to rest last week after securing a victory on the road against Les Miles and the Kansas Jayhawks on September 21. The Mountaineers are 7-1 in their last eight games at home, while the Longhorns are 11-4 in their last 15 games played on a Saturday. The Longhorns enter Saturday's Big 12 battle as a 10-point favorite in the Texas vs. West Virginia odds, with the over-under for total points scored at 62. Before you make any Texas vs. West Virginia picks of your own, you need to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The Mountaineers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with Kansas two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 29-24 win. West Virginia's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Martell Pettaway, who rushed for 40 yards and two touchdowns on six carries, and Kennedy McKoy, who rushed for 73 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries.

Meanwhile, Texas will have revenge on its mind on Saturday afternoon. Last year, the Longhorns suffered a heartbreaking 42-41 defeat on their home turf against West Virginia. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw for 354 yards and three touchdowns against the Mountaineers, but it wasn't enough to pull off the victory. Now, Ehlinger and the Longhorns will look to keep their explosive offense rolling against a WVU team that has given up 29.6 points per game in its last three outings.

Texas' offense enters Saturday's showdown ranked 19th in the country, averaging 497.8 yards per game. Ehlinger has been sensational for the Longhorns this season, completing over 72 percent of his passes for 1,237 yards and 15 touchdowns. Ehlinger has found success throughout the season thanks to the strong play of wide receivers Devin Duvernay, Brennan Eagles and Jake Smith, who've combined to record 12 receiving touchdowns.

