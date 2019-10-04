Texas vs. West Virginia odds: 2019 Week 6 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the Texas Longhorns and West Virginia Mountaineers will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. West Virginia is 3-1 overall and 2-0 at home, while Texas is 3-1 overall and 1-0 on the road. Texas is 2-2 against the spread; West Virginia is 3-1. The Longhorns, coming off a 36-30 victory over Oklahoma State, are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Texas vs. West Virginia odds, while the over-under is set at 60.5, up 1.5 points from the opening line. Before you make any Texas vs. West Virginia picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $4,200 profit for $100 players on its top-rated college football against the spread picks. The model enters Week 6 of the 2019 college football season on a strong run, going 52-34 on its top-rated picks. It also called North Carolina (+27.5) covering with plenty of room to spare against Clemson and Ohio State (-17) easily covering against Nebraska last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated West Virginia vs. Texas 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Mountaineers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with Kansas two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 29-24 win. West Virginia's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Martell Pettaway, who rushed for 40 yards and two touchdowns on six carries, and Kennedy McKoy, who rushed for 73 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Texas beat Oklahoma State 36-30 in its last game. QB Sam Ehlinger had a stellar game for the Longhorns as he passed for 281 yards and four touchdowns. Near the top of the highlight reel was Ehlinger's 73-yard TD bomb to WR Brennan Eagles in the second quarter.

A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Mountaineers enter the matchup with only three rushing touchdowns allowed on the season, good for 13th best in the nation. The Longhorns, meanwhile, have given up the seventh most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, conceding 314.5 yards per game on average.

So who wins West Virginia vs. Texas? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.