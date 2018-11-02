Texas vs. West Virginia odds, line: 2018 college football picks, predictions from expert who's 9-0 on Longhorns, Mountaineers games

One of the most important Big 12 games of the season takes place Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET when the No. 16 Texas Longhorns host the No. 13 West Virginia Mountaineers. The winner has an inside track for a berth in the conference title game, while the loser will likely be sitting on the sidelines. The Longhorns saw their undefeated conference run end last week with a 38-35 loss to Oklahoma State, while West Virginia bounced back from its first Big 12 defeat with a 58-14 thumping of Baylor. The Longhorns are two-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 58 in the latest Texas vs. West Virginia odds. Before you make your Texas vs. West Virginia picks, check out what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

A Nevada-based expert with 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in handicapping college athletics. He's having another solid season for SportsLine members, hitting on 60 percent of his spread selections. Moreover, he's had a sharp eye for handicapping the Big 12 and has been especially efficient with these two programs. Over the past two seasons, he has an incredible 9-0 record against the spread on games involving either Texas or West Virginia.

Just last week, Nagel advised SportsLine members that surging Texas (-3.5) was likely to hit a letdown spot against an Oklahoma State club that would be desperate to end its two-game losing streak. The Cowboys led wire-to-wire in their 38-35 victory, and anyone who followed Nagel's analysis notched another easy winner.

Now, Nagel has studied West Virginia vs. Texas from every possible angle and released a strong point-spread selection that is available at SportsLine.

He knows this is this likely the biggest game of the season to this point for two clubs vying for a Big 12 title and perhaps an outside shot at a College Football Playoff berth. The Longhorns took control of the conference race with an impressive 48-45 win over defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma a month ago. They had a chance to improve their playoff resume by winning out, but ran into a roadblock by losing to Oklahoma State for the fourth consecutive season.

The Longhorns (6-2) won last year's meeting with West Virginia by two touchdowns, but they will need a similar effort to cover again facing an explosive Mountaineers club that appears to have regained its top form.

The Mountaineers (6-1) had their own letdown three weeks ago in a 30-14 loss at Iowa State, but following a bye, they hammered Baylor last week in what resembled a glorified scrimmage. Heisman hopeful Will Grier threw for 353 yards and three touchdowns on a short day's work in the blowout. The Mountaineers used a balanced rushing attack to gain 174 yards. The defense forced four turnovers and held the Bears to 287 total yards.

West Virginia put the game away early despite missing two field goals in the first quarter and failing to convert on a handful of big-play opportunities.

