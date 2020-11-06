The Texas Longhorns and the West Virginia Mountaineers are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at noon ET on Saturday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field. The Longhorns are 4-2 overall and 2-1 at home, while West Virginia is 4-2 overall and 0-2 on the road. The two programs have met nine times overall and split their eight meetings since becoming Big 12 rivals back in 2012.

Against the spread, Texas has a slight 4-3-1 edge in those last eight meetings and has gone 2-0-1 against the number in the last three matchups. The Longhorns are favored by 6.5-points in the latest Texas vs. West Virginia odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 54.

Here are several college football odds for Texas vs. West Virginia:

Texas vs. West Virginia spread: Texas -6.5

Texas vs. West Virginia over-under: 54 points

Texas vs. West Virginia money line: Texas -230, West Virginia +190

What you need to know about Texas

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Texas ultimately got the result it was hoping for last Saturday with a 41-34 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Texas' win was all the more impressive since Oklahoma State was giving up just 12 points per game entering that contest. No one had a standout game offensively for Texas, but the Longhorns got scores from a handful of players including RB Keaontay Ingram, WR Brennan Eagles, and WR Joshua Moore.

Defensively, Texas survived a 530-yard output from Oklahoma State by forcing four turnovers in the victory and winning the turnover battle 4-0. D'Shawn Jamison also returned a kick 100 yards to help overcome a 530-287 yardage deficit on the day.

What you need to know about West Virginia

Meanwhile, when you finish with 260 more yards than your opponent like the Mountaineers did last Saturday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. The Mountaineers made easy work of the Kansas State Wildcats and carried off a 37-10 victory. They can attribute much of their success to RB Leddie Brown, who rushed for one TD and 102 yards on 24 carries, and QB Jarret Doege, who passed for two TDs and 301 yards on 34 attempts.

The West Virginia defense has been incredibly stout this year, giving up just 255.7 yards and 19.8 points per game. However, the Mountaineers are just 6-13-1 against the spread in their last 20 games as an underdog.

How to make Texas vs. West Virginia picks

